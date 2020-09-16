Hard working should be motto of young police officers: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that high professionalism, modern policing and hard work should be the motto of young police officers to protect the lives and property of people besides maintaining rule of law.

Addressing a delegation of ASPs on a visit to the Central Police Office here, the IGP advised the young police officers to use all their mental, intellectual and professional abilities for the protection and care of citizens.

He further said that at the beginning of their career, they should take up postings in challenging and remote areas so that they can get acquainted with the policing method in all situations and attain the highest level of professionalism and easily overcome future difficulties and ups and downs.

He further said that police service was a sacred profession, in which, both the world and the hereafter could be improved by serving the oppressed citizens.

He further said that taking performance from subordinates beyond their capabilities was the hallmark of a successful supervisory officer for which, with force, gentle speech, politeness, good manners and effective supervision were fundamental.

On a query, the IGP Punjab said the Punjab Police was paying special attention towards public service delivery while maintaining the rule of law in the society. Therefore, all ASPs should adopt courteous behaviour and culture of open door policy since the beginning of their careers.

He further said the society had high expectations from the young officers for the elimination of crime and good policing from the society. Therefore, it is important for the police officers to be in tune with the requirements of modern policing of latest technology.

At the same time, give priority to the use of modern training courses and state-of-the-art technology so that you can be deployed in any part of the country and perform your duties as the best professional responsible officer within the limits of the law.

Addl IG Operations Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the participants about the working and modern projects of Punjab Police and the ongoing steps for further improvement in the specialized forces and service delivery of Punjab Police.

He further said the Punjab Police was paying equal attention to general policing as well as public service delivery projects and millions of citizens were availing 14 services under one roof from police service centers every year while front desk, open courts and 8787 complaint centers were busy day and night for resolving public issues. The trainee officers also visited 8787 IGP Complaint Center, Monitoring and Control Room and other departments and got detailed information about the law and order situation in Punjab and the challenges faced.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, IG Punjab Inam Ghani and the head of the delegation also exchangedhonorary souvenirs.