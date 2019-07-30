Hardcore criminals to be dealt with iron hand: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r ) Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday directed the police to take strict action against the hardcore criminals and the facilitators providing help to the criminals in organizing the crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r ) Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday directed the police to take strict action against the hardcore criminals and the facilitators providing help to the criminals in organizing the crime.

He said this while addressing to the police officials in a meeting held here Tuesday.

The CPO directed the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid the increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies and ensure effective patrolling in their beats.

He informed that latest technology was being introduced in Rawalpindi police to arrest the anti social elements.

All available resources would be utilized in locating the hubs of criminals, he added.

The CPO also ordered the officials to make a strategy to deal with the crime adding that vehicles should be checked at all the entry and exit points of the city.

He said that all the Station House Officers (SHOs) should play their role to eliminate crime from their areas and address complainants with patience.

It is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, he said. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.