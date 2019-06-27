Hardcore criminals to be dealt with ironic hand: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt retd Muhammad Faisal Rana directed to take strict action against the hardcore criminals and facilitators in organizing the crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt retd Muhammad Faisal Rana directed to take strict action against the hardcore criminals and facilitators in organizing the crime.

He said this while addressing to the police officials in a meeting held here Thursday.

CPO directed the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid the increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies and ensure effective patrolling in their beats.

He informed that latest technology is being introduced in Rawalpindi police to arrest the anti social elements.

All available resources would be utilized in locating the hubs of criminals, he added.

CPO also ordered the officials to make a strategy to deal with the crime adding that at all the entry and exit points of the city with a proper mechanism of checking of vehicles. He said that all the Station House Officers (SHOs) should play their role to eliminate crime from their areas and address complainants issue with patience. It is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, he said.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.