Hardcore terrorist arrested from Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The police in Sardheri area of Charsadda district on Wednesday foiled a terror bid by arresting a terrorist and recovering explosives from his possession, said DSP Sardheri, Sanobar Khan.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Sher Ghani alias Ibrahim, Olaswal, son of Ghani Gul is a resident of Shama Korona, Nisatta district Charsadda.

The terrorist belonged to the banned outfit Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

DSP Sardheri, Sanobar Khan said the terrorist was hiding near the Azizabad Post to damage the government property. The accused was wanted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Mardan in various cases.

The DSP further informed that two hand-grenades, a rocket launcher and 60 feet prima cord were also recovered from the terrorist. He added that the terrorist has been shifted to the police station for further interrogation.