Hardcore TTP Terrorist Involved In Killing Of 9 Khassadrs Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Hardcore TTP terrorist involved in killing of 9 Khassadrs arrested

The Charssada police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist belonging to Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from village Saro Kaly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Charssada police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist belonging to Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from village Saro Kaly.

Acting on a tip off, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) accompanied by district police conducted a raid in the village and arrested the terrorist identified as Zakir alies Yasir.

Police also recovered two hand grenades and a SMG rifle from his possession.

During initial investigation, the terrorist confessed involvement in 21 different nature of crimes in district Mohmand and district Charssada including attacks on court in Tangi, Political Office and suicide attack on FC Fort in Ghalanai.

He was also wanted by CTD Mardan in seven different cases including assassination of security personnel.

The terrorist had killed a Pak-Army jawan in Village Saro Kaly and 9 Khasadars in Lathai area.

He was also involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and bloody clashes with security forces, police said.

