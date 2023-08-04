Open Menu

Harden Criminal Arrested After Shootout With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Harden criminal arrested after shootout with police

A hardened criminal wanted in a number of attempted murder, robbery and dacoity cases, was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with Taxila Police on Friday

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A hardened criminal wanted in a number of attempted murder, robbery and dacoity cases, was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with Taxila Police on Friday.

According to Police sources, the suspect Ameer Muhammad- an Afghan national wanted in a number of attempted murder, robbery and dacoity cases and declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with police.

Police sources said that the suspect along with his gang member were going on a motorcycle when a police party intercepted him nearby pass.

Seeing a police party, the outlaws opened fire at them which was retaliated.

Later the suspect was overpowered in injured condition while his companion managed to flee from the scene.

Police launched a haunt to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Afghanistan Fire Police Robbery Po Taxila Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

Mayor, SSP pay tribute to martyrs of police

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocitie ..

Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at all forums: Fore ..

37 seconds ago
 Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

Saad Rafique praises PMD's KISSAN App

39 seconds ago
 UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human R ..

UN to Close Office in Uganda on August 5 - Human Rights Commissioner

41 seconds ago
 China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Dr ..

China Executes South Korean Death Row Inmate on Drug Smuggling Charge - Reports

43 seconds ago
 Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Braz ..

Brazilian Police Arrest Person Who Threatened Brazilian President - Reports

10 minutes ago
Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to ..

Minister hands over ownership rights of houses to flood victims in Shaheed Benaz ..

10 minutes ago
 Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach ..

Rescuers help children cross floodwaters to reach home

10 minutes ago
 BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Held Meeting With Trump Presidentia ..

8 minutes ago
 Literary session held at PAL

Literary session held at PAL

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, p ..

Pakistan needs peace, unity to achieve progress, prosperity: Prime Minister Sheh ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan