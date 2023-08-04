Harden criminal arrested after shootout with police

(@FahadShabbir)

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A hardened criminal wanted in a number of attempted murder, robbery and dacoity cases, was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with Taxila Police on Friday.

According to Police sources, the suspect Ameer Muhammad- an Afghan national wanted in a number of attempted murder, robbery and dacoity cases and declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with police.

Police sources said that the suspect along with his gang member were going on a motorcycle when a police party intercepted him nearby pass.

Seeing a police party, the outlaws opened fire at them which was retaliated.

Later the suspect was overpowered in injured condition while his companion managed to flee from the scene.

Police launched a haunt to arrest the accused.