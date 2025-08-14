Open Menu

Harden Criminal Netted In Shootout With CCD Attock

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:38 AM

A hardened criminal, wanted in multiple heinous crimes, was apprehended in injured condition after a shootout with a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) Attock during the early hours of Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A hardened criminal, wanted in multiple heinous crimes, was apprehended in injured condition after a shootout with a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) Attock during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources of Attock police, the encounter took place when the CCD team set up a checkpoint near Shakardara tomb and signaled two suspected persons to stop. However, the suspects returned fire, which was retaliated by the police.

During the search operation that followed the ceasefire, a man was found injured at the scene and identified himself as Muhammad Sadeeq, a native of Kalabagh Mianwali.

According to his statement, he was injured by gunfire from his accomplice, Raees Khan, a native of Kohat, during the crossfire. Initial investigations revealed that the injured suspect is involved in multiple incidents of robbery, theft, and burglary.

The injured suspect received first aid and was shifted to the hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to apprehend the third armed suspect who managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. The authorities are working to gather more evidence and build a strong case against the suspects.

