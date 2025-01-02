Harden criminals held in injured condition after shootout with police

Two hardened criminals wanted in a number of robbery and dacoity cases was arrested in injured condition after a brief shootout with Police near Gullyal in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Thursday, spokes of Attock police said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Two hardened criminals wanted in a number of robbery and dacoity cases was arrested in injured condition after a brief shootout with Police near Gullyal in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Thursday, spokes of Attock police said.

The police spokesperson claimed that the suspect was injured by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire. Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot. The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene. A case was registered on behalf of the state.

The police spokesman said that local police was carrying Akash Khattak and Najab Khan for recovery of looted booty when their two masked accompanies restored firing at the police party in a botched bid to get their colleagues from police custody. Police spokesman said that when the firing halted, the police party found both the suspects in injured condition who received bullet injuries due to firing of own accompanies.

However, no policemen was injured in the cross firing. . “The search for the escaped criminal was underway as different teams were constituted to trace them,” the spokesman added.