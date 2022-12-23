UrduPoint.com

Hardened Criminal Arrested After Shootout With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Hardened criminal arrested after shootout with Police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A hardened criminal most wanted in kidnapping, murder, attempt murder and firing over police party case was arrested after brief shootout with Police in early hours of Friday, police spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, Zardad Khan- a hardened criminal who was booked and wanted in 19 different cases in various police stations was arrested after a brief shootout with police when a police party led by station house officer Raja Qasim raided his hideout located in Malikabad area.

Police party recovered weapons from the hideout during the raid.

