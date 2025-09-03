Open Menu

Hardened Criminal Injured In Shootout With Attock Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM

A notorious outlaw, Muhammad Shahzad, was apprehended in injured condition after a brief shootout with police in Hazro Police station limits on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A notorious outlaw, Muhammad Shahzad, was apprehended in injured condition after a brief shootout with police in Hazro Police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the Attock police spokesman, Shahzad, a proclaimed offender, was wanted in multiple cases and was intercepted near Yasin Village Bridge while riding a motorcycle with an accomplice.

The police claimed that Shahzad and his accomplice, Fayaz, fired at the police team upon being signaled to stop. During the exchange of fire, Shahzad was allegedly injured by his own accomplice's firing.

Fayaz managed to flee the scene, leaving Shahzad behind. The police found Shahzad injured near the GT road after the firing stopped.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, and circumstantial evidence was collected from the crime scene. A case has been registered on behalf of the state, and senior police officers are investigating the matter.

The police are trying to apprehend Fayaz, who is currently on the run.

APP/rhn/378

