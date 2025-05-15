Hardened criminal with Rs 1m head money, drug pusher with 10kg hashish arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Multan police recorded two major accomplishments on Thursday, arresting two criminals, one of them a dacoit carrying Rs 1 million head money and the other a drug pusher with 10 kilogram hashish whom police described as an important link broken in the drug trafficking network.

Police got a tip that the dangerous proclaimed offender Muhammad Asghar alias Kutchala, carrying a head money of Rs 1 million, and with a long history of criminal activities including dacoities/robberies, was travelling from Balochistan to Multan. SHO PS Muzaffarabad Muhammad Ramzan set up a picket at Shershah toll plaza on the orders of SSP Operations Ahmad Zunair Cheema and DSP Bashir Haraj and arrested the criminal with a pistol 30 bore and bullets.

Meanwhile, Gulgasht police arrested a drug pusher Muhammad Zahid in an operation and recovered 10.5 kilogram of Hashish from his possession. The operation was led by DSP Arshad Qayyum, and carried out by SHO Omar Farooq and his team under supervision of SP Saifullah Gujjar.

CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar commended SSP Operations Ahmad Zunair Cheema, SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujjar, DSPs Bashir Ahmad Haraj, Arshad Qayyum, SHOs of Muzaffarabad and Gulgashst, and their teams for successful operations.