Open Menu

Hardware Factory Material Gutted

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Hardware factory material gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Material in a hardware factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in a factory situated at lower canal road,Dhuddiwala and engulfed the entire surroundings which burnt material worth millions of rupees present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Saddar Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

29 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

41 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan