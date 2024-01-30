Hardware factory material gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Material in a hardware factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in a factory situated at lower canal road,Dhuddiwala and engulfed the entire surroundings which burnt material worth millions of rupees present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.