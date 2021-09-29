Hardworking, competent officers, an asset of police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that hardworking, competent and dutiful officers were a valuable asset of police department so such officers should be benefited in all units including Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) and Elite

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that hardworking, competent and dutiful officers were a valuable asset of police department so such officers should be benefited in all units including Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) and Elite.

On the other hand incompetent, shirkers and corrupt people have no place in the department, he added.

He directed to conduct fresh audit of arms stock at all posts of PHP and said special focus be made on inspection of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel records at river posts.

The IGP said that an integrated system should be set up for regular cleaning and proper maintenance of arms while inspections and monitoring of river check posts should be done with the help of IT wing.

Rao Sardar stressed upon full use of modern information technology projects for improving performance and service delivery and said that detailed reports of PHP patrol vehicles, arms records, crime data, office inspections and audit should be sent to CPO within a month.

The GP said that PHP was a modern trained and specialized operational force of Punjab police which should never used for unnecessary duty.

Elite force should be assigned only to high profile operations and duties, he added.

Talking about the elite quota, he emphasized upon all districts and units for timely sending their designated quota personnel to elite training school so that courses could be completed within the stipulated schedule.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the departmental meetings of PHP and Elite Forces at the Central Police Office.

Briefing the IG Punjab about the departmental matters of Punjab Highway Patrol, DIG PHP Riaz Nazir Gara said that under the vision of "Safe Highways, Safe People", all the PHP posts were being patrolled by dutiful personnel and as per devised SOPs of river check posts, patrolling and surveillance for the elimination of criminals was underway.

DIG Elite Shahid Javed while briefing about the modern training programme of Elite Force, number of personnel and other issues said that the soldiers of elite force were being imparted the best training according to modern scientific methods under the supervision of expert instructors so that they can handle any untoward circumstances during duty.