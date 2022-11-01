Hardworking, competent officials an asset of Punjab police: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that hardworking, competent and dutiful staff were an asset of the Punjab Police and their proper motivation was a good tradition of the department.

He said that encouragement for good performance created the spirit of giving better output in the staff, so the dutiful personnel and officers at all levels would be encouraged in the police department.

He expressed these views while awarding certificates of appreciation to the officers and personnel posted in IT Branch and Personnel Staff Branch for their excellent performance at Central Police office.

The IGP encouraged the staff posted in IT and PS branches with certificates of appreciation and cash rewards. He said that IT branch had developed various mobile applications and dashboards due to which immediate resolution of the problems faced by the common man and employees was becoming possible.

He said that officials posted in the personal staff branch were also performing their duties with zeal and responsibility which was worthy of praise.

The IG Punjab directed that priority based initiatives be continued for staff welfare and capacity building and all supervisory officers should take best performance from subordinate staff under personal supervision to make departmental working more efficient.

Thanking the IG Punjab, the officers and officials who received the awards expressed their commitment that they would ensure the performance of their duties with morehard work and conscientiousness than before.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis was also present on the occasion.