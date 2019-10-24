UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hareem Shah Breaks Silence On Controversial Video

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Hareem Shah breaks silence on controversial video

Tiktok Girl Hareem Shah while breaking her silence on her controversial video which has gone viral has narrated the whole story

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Tiktok Girl Hareem Shah while breaking her silence on her controversial video which has gone viral has narrated the whole story.has said that she went there to meet Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and nobody stopped her from making video.She also said that even in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) era, she used to go to Prime Minister Office.Hareem Shah talking to Private news Channel has told the whole story about her video that went viral on Social media.

She said that she had personal work with FM.

She said she didn't give any application at FM office and after checking her National Identity Card (NIC) she was allowed to go in."I went in after getting permission from Security officer and nobody stopped me from making the video" she said.Hareem Shah further stated that she is supporter of Imran Khan and his Party Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) and also is affiliated to his Party.It is pertinent to mention here that Hareem shah made video in FM office with a song in background and posted it on social media which went viral.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Media From

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

22 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

43 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of count ..

2 minutes ago

G5 Sahel Says Russia's Support in Counterterrorism ..

2 minutes ago

Prodi Сalls for Joint Political Action to Prevail ..

2 minutes ago

Cooperative department distributes Rs270 million l ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.