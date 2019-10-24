Hareem Shah breaks silence on controversial video

Tiktok Girl Hareem Shah while breaking her silence on her controversial video which has gone viral has narrated the whole story

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Tiktok Girl Hareem Shah while breaking her silence on her controversial video which has gone viral has narrated the whole story.has said that she went there to meet Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and nobody stopped her from making video.She also said that even in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) era, she used to go to Prime Minister Office.Hareem Shah talking to Private news Channel has told the whole story about her video that went viral on Social media.

She said that she had personal work with FM.

She said she didn't give any application at FM office and after checking her National Identity Card (NIC) she was allowed to go in."I went in after getting permission from Security officer and nobody stopped me from making the video" she said.Hareem Shah further stated that she is supporter of Imran Khan and his Party Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) and also is affiliated to his Party.It is pertinent to mention here that Hareem shah made video in FM office with a song in background and posted it on social media which went viral.