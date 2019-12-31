Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on social media

(@fidahassanain)

Hareem Shah says there are many fake accounts on social media from where the controversial videos and pictures against PTI leaders are being shared.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) As pictures and posts of PTI leaders, especially Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan have gone viral on social media, Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on twitter.

“Yes, there are many videos which are being made viral on social media are not through her personal accounts,” says Hareem Shah who is currently in Baku city of Azerbaijan. Sandal Khattak—who is close friend of Hareem Shah is also there in Baku.

“I never threatened to Prime Minister Imran Khan; it is totally fake,” Hareem Shah says.

Answering to a question about Nikah-i-Mutta of Sheikh Rasheed, she has said that the girl with whom Sheikh Rasheed did nikah-i-Mutta got angry with him after which the videos and pictures were shared on social media.

“We were not there in Pakistan when all these videos and pictures were shared,” she goes on to say. “Imran Khan is very respectable for me and I never hurled any threat at him; these are many people who are running fake accounts and doing all this,” says Hareem Shah. She further states: “ I have account with the name of Hareem Shah Official,”.

About trolling against her, she says people are just abusing her but she doesn’t care of them. “There are narrow-minded people who are hurling abuses at me and my friend but I don’t want to respond to them,”.

Last week, the video calls of Hareem Shah and Sandal khattak went viral on social media.

However, she said that vidoe calls with sheih Rasheed were not made viral through their accounts. However, she has confirmed that the video call with Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is genuine but all those news that she (Hareem) threatened to PM Khan and PTI were completely wrong.

To another question that whether she has videos of other leaders, the TikTok girl has said that she does not want to talk about it right now. “I can’t speak now but I did not threat to anyone and will not come under any threat. I will directly talk to Imran Khan and will explain him everything if I got any chance,”.

When asked about their return to Pakistan, Hareem Shah has said that she loves Pakistan but has applied for passport and will fly to there instead of coming back to Pakistan for the time being. “I love Pakistan and we will come back but, at the present moment, we are flying to Canada,” she added.

However, on other side, the videos and pictures of Hareem Shah with PTI leaders have been termed as “Hareem Shah leaks” which is now at the top trends on Twitter.

The social media users are making different comments on Hareem Shah’s tweets, pictures and videos.