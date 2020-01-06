Hareem shah shares another call of Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed was heard saying in a funny way that why should he marry now at this age as it would benefit his neighbors when he will be out for work.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Another call of Sheikh Rasheed—the Federal minister for railways—leaked by TikTok girl Hareem Shah here on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed who is mum for last couple of days was talking to Hareem shah about her marriage. “Why should I marry now at this age as it won’t be good for me as the neighbors will get benefit of it when I will be out to work,” Sheikh Rasheed was heard as saying in an audio call—that was tweeted by TikTok girl Hareem Shah.

However, the content of the audio call shows that there is some contradictions as previously was said that he entered into Nikah-i-Mutta and now he was heard saying that why should he marry at this age, though, there is huge difference between normal marriage and Nikah-i-Mutta.

A couple of days ago, TikTok girl Hareem Shah said that Sheikh Rasheed was his brother in law. She said she did not share anything from her own account and the video calls of Sheikh Rashed were also shared by her friend with whom he had entered into Nikah-i-Mutta.

Surprisingly, the minister who is known for quick reactions on tv and newspapers is totally mum for last many days, and is not saying anything about his own video calls and Nikah-i-Muttah. On other hand, Hareem Shah is currently in Baku city Azerbaijan and is planning to move to Canada.