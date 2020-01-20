Hareem Shah, Sundal Khattak harassment case: FIA files reply

FIA while filing reply in Sessions court has refuted to cause any harassment to Tik Tok girls Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.Hareem Shah, Sundal Khattak harassment against FIA came up for hearing in Sessions Court Lahore Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) FIA while filing reply in Sessions court has refuted to cause any harassment to Tik Tok girls Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.Hareem Shah, Sundal Khattak harassment against FIA came up for hearing in Sessions Court Lahore Monday.FIA filed its replies in respect of all the allegations.Inspector Munim Bashir Chaudhry said in reply on behalf of FIA that Mubashar Luqman filed an application with FIA Punjab against Sundal Khattak and Hareem Shah stating that the two women uploaded videos on social media leveling fabricated and baseless allegations against him, therefore, inquiry be initiated against them.

FIA inspector said the two girls were summoned for seeking their reply to the allegations leveled against them by the complainant.

But they did not appear despite being called five time. Even then no action was taken against them. Neither these two women nor any member of their families was harassed.