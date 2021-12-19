UrduPoint.com

Hari Committee To Observe 10 Days Mourning Over Death Of Peasant Leader Saleh Billo

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Hari Committee to observe 10 days mourning over death of peasant leader Saleh Billo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Hari Committee on Sunday announced 10 days mourning on sad demise of renowned peasant leader and journalist Muhammad Saleh Billo.

Sindh Hari Committee president Samar Haider Jatoi and Adv Ahmed Nawaz Inqalabi said Comrade Saleh Billo was a true soldier of peasant leader Comrade Haider Bux Jatoi and he remained steadfast in struggle for the betterment of the peasants of Sindh.

They termed Saleh Billo's death a big blow to peasant struggle in the country.

Samar Haider said Comrade Saleh Billo's death was a great loss for Sindh and Hari Committee has decided to observe 10 days mourning over his death.

Related Topics

Sindh Jatoi Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green P ..

MoHAP, NCEMA announce enforcement of &#039;Green Pass COVID Protocol&#039; in fe ..

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches UAE Declaration of Arabic Language

50 minutes ago
 First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at E ..

First Global Arabic Language Summit kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health be ..

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Bahraini Ambassador at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.