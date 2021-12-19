Hari Committee to observe 10 days mourning over death of peasant leader Saleh Billo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Hari Committee on Sunday announced 10 days mourning on sad demise of renowned peasant leader and journalist Muhammad Saleh Billo.

Sindh Hari Committee president Samar Haider Jatoi and Adv Ahmed Nawaz Inqalabi said Comrade Saleh Billo was a true soldier of peasant leader Comrade Haider Bux Jatoi and he remained steadfast in struggle for the betterment of the peasants of Sindh.

They termed Saleh Billo's death a big blow to peasant struggle in the country.

Samar Haider said Comrade Saleh Billo's death was a great loss for Sindh and Hari Committee has decided to observe 10 days mourning over his death.