Hari Welfare Assocaion issues peasant’s rights report

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) During the local government elections held in June and July 2022, peasants and rural workers were entirely overlooked and not included in the party-based electoral process in Sindh,

It was pointed out by the speakers at the launching ceremony of the 8th report, titled "The State of Peasants' Rights in Sindh in 2022 at the HWA office Nawabshah.

The report is compiled by Hari Welfare Association which sheds light on the challenging circumstances faced by peasants and rural workers in Sindh.

HWA President Akram Ali Khaskheli highlighted that In 2022, the plight of peasants and rural laborers remained dire while no positive initiatives were taken to improve their situation.

The Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act (SWAWA), a significant law passed in 2019, saw no efforts towards implementation in 2022.

The SWAWA covers a wide range of provisions that, if enforced diligently, would benefit rural women in Sindh. However, these provisions remained largely unimplemented.

The report highlights the need for enforcement of laws such as the Sindh Tenancy Act 1950, the Sindh Tenancy Amendment Act 2013, the Sindh Bonded Labor (Abolition) System Act 2015, and the Sindh Industrial Relations Act 2013.

Report stated that after heavy rains and floods in August 2022, Government of Sindh introduced the Sindh Resettlement and Rehabilitation Policy (2022). However, this policy failed to address needs and rights of peasants, especially the poor landless peasants who were severely affected by the floods and put a devastating impact on the entire Sindh economy. Landless peasants, sharecroppers and rural workers

They said that Due to the lack of compensation for losses of homes, lands, and livestock, their miseries continued in the following year.

Social Activist Dr. Ashothama expressed sorrow over the dire circumstances of farmers and laborers, highlighting that they lack access to education, health, and basic amenities. The plight of these marginalized individuals calls for urgent global attention.

The report has communicated comprehensive recommendations for the Government of Sindh and civil society organizations to actively participate in realizing peasants' and rural workers' rights in the province.

