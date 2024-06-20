Open Menu

Hari Welfare Association Condole Karamat Ali's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise

Hari welfare association has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Veteran labour activist Karamat Ali who passed away in Karachi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Hari welfare association has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Veteran labour activist Karamat Ali who passed away in Karachi,

In a statement,President Hari Welfare association Akram Khaskheli and others office bearers said that Karamat Ali always remained helping hand the Hari welfare association and dedicated his life for the rights of laborers, peasants and marginal segments of society.

They said that Karamat Ali always encouraged poor and destitute people to fight for their genuine rights. They prayed to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of departed soul.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Karachi Poor Labour

Recent Stories

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufactur ..

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines

39 seconds ago
 PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024 ..

PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25

40 seconds ago
 ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transp ..

ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes

42 seconds ago
 No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

17 minutes ago
 Google, Education ministry to bring digital transf ..

Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral ..

Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

17 minutes ago
UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spi ..

UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spike in weaponizing digital tool ..

17 minutes ago
 Education emergency shows government's seriousness ..

Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Mi ..

29 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die i ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid ..

29 minutes ago
 Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creati ..

Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creating jobs: Omar Ayub

29 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebra ..

Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

29 minutes ago
 PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of ..

PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed BB

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan