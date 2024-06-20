Hari welfare association has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Veteran labour activist Karamat Ali who passed away in Karachi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Hari welfare association has expressed deep sense of sorrow on the demise of Veteran labour activist Karamat Ali who passed away in Karachi,

In a statement,President Hari Welfare association Akram Khaskheli and others office bearers said that Karamat Ali always remained helping hand the Hari welfare association and dedicated his life for the rights of laborers, peasants and marginal segments of society.

They said that Karamat Ali always encouraged poor and destitute people to fight for their genuine rights. They prayed to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of departed soul.

