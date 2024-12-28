Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 10:52 PM

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) President of Hari Welfare Association (HWA) Akram Khaskheli has voiced deep concern over the persistent and widespread practice of debt bondage despite the enactment of the Sindh Bonded Labour Abolition Act of 2015.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Khaskheli said the District Vigilance Committees (DVCs) which were established under the act in every district, had failed to play any significant role in rescuing, protecting and rehabilitating the bonded labourers.

He added that between 2013 and 2023 a total of 12,116 bonded labourers were freed from the clutches of landlords in Sindh, including 4,134 children and 4,037 women.

Khaskheli urged the government to implement the Act and activate DVCs in each district of the province to address bonded labour issues.

