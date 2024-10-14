Open Menu

Hari Welfare Association Highlights Role Of Rural Women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) On the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, the Hari Welfare Association (HWA) emphasized the critical role of rural women in building climate resilience through sustainable land and resource management.

The theme for this year, “Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future,” highlights the need to empower rural women to be active agents in climate resilience.

HWA stressed the need for equipping women with the skills and resources needed to achieve sustainable livelihoods as different financial aid programmes like Bait-ul-Mal, Ehsaas, and BISP, have made rural women dependent on such aids.

“The current approach falls short in enabling rural women to play a leading role in climate-resilient management of land and resources,” said an HWA spokesperson.

While acknowledging the Sindh government’s Benazir Hari Card, which benefits 298,000 registered peasants owning 1-25 acres of land.

Akram Ali Khaskheli, president of HWA, criticized the exclusion of millions of sharecroppers, especially women, from relief programs.

HWA highlighted the social and economic challenges faced by rural women in Sindh, including low literacy rates, limited access to education and health services, and persistent poverty. “Women in districts like Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas face abject poverty, with over 70% working in agriculture but lacking access to basic needs like nutrition and education,” said an HWA spokesperson.

