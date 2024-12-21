Hari Welfare Association Organize Youth Dialogue
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A Youth Dialogue held in Nawabshah, collaboratively organized by the Hari Welfare Association and Civil Society Development Network (CSDN).
The event focused on critical issues such as education, general governance and the challenges faced by youth in Pakistan. Prominent academics, youth representatives, and civil society leaders attended the dialogue, emphasizing the role of young people in shaping the country's future.
In his keynote address Akram Khaskheli highlighted that 64% of Pakistan's population consists of youth, a demographic that holds the potential to transform the nation. However, he lamented the lack of opportunities available to young people despite their capabilities.
He pointed out that approximately 28 million children in Pakistan remain out of school, a statistic that underscores the urgent need for educational reforms and youth engagement.
Akran also emphasized that unemployment among the youth has led to widespread frustration, urging the state to implement robust measures to address these issues.
“The youth are the backbone of this nation, and without investing in their education, skills development, and employment, we cannot expect sustainable progress,” he remarked.
During the event, students including Yashfa Nadeem, Arifa and other expressed their views on the importance of state-led initiatives to ensure the fundamental rights of young people.
They called for prioritizing education, vocational training, healthcare and employment opportunities across both public and private sectors. “Eliminating the despair prevalent among the youth is essential for driving national development and fostering optimism,” Yashfa noted.
Dr Yaseen Morojo lecturer Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University emphasized the need for youth to channel their energy and thoughts in constructive directions to achieve their developmental goals.
“The youth are the largest demographic in Pakistan, making it essential to involve them in nation-building initiatives,” he added.
Education expert Fida Hussain Baloch shed light on the importance of understanding governance systems.
While acknowledging the growing success of youth in the IT sector, he urged young people to develop political awareness and actively participate in the democratic process. “Youth votes hold significant weight in elections, and exercising this right is crucial for electing genuine representatives,” Baloch stressed.
Deputy Director of the Child Protection Unit, Asif Khan Khattak, addressed the issue of disillusionment among youth due to a lack of meritocracy. He called on the younger generation to set clear goals for their future and work diligently towards achieving them.
“Overcoming frustration and striving for progress are essential steps for realizing the potential of our youth,” he remarked.
Speakers from various organizations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s Coordinator Asif Bashir Khan, Shehzad Khaskheli, and student leader Arifa, also addressed the gathering. They urged the government and private sector to collaborate in creating opportunities for youth empowerment, particularly in education and employment.
The event concluded with a collective resolution to advocate for youth-centric policies and initiatives to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan.
Participants agreed that addressing youth challenges and providing avenues for their growth will play a pivotal role in the nation’s development.
