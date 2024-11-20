Open Menu

Hari Welfare Association Organizes Seminar To Mark Universal Children’s Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Hari Welfare Association organizes seminar to mark Universal Children’s day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) organized a seminar to mark Universal Children’s day on Wednesday.

According to a press release, children from different schools in Benazirabad urged the district and provincial governments to invest funds and take extraordinary steps to protect their rights.

They sought survival, health, and education in the province especially in tribal areas where schools and health facilities and services do not exist thus, children become part and parcel of tribal gangs, which has fueled the tribal warfare.

Hundreds of children from different child rights clubs and schools were gathered and raised their challenges through tableaus, speeches and paintings.

Asadullah Dahri District health officer, Masood Ahmed Sehto District Edcuation officer (Primary), Riaz Ahmed Shar District Population welfare officer, Mir Hassan Brohi Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Shahzado Jiskani Director Sweet Home Nawabshah, Rafique Ahmed Buller Regional Director NADRA, Lal Chand Lohano, Zulfiqar Ali Khaskheli, Shahzad Ahmed, Talib Hussain Rind, Hakim Chandio and others also spoke.

Children demanded that the government of Sindh allocate more funds for building schools in rural areas, appoint female teachers, and initiate rigorous monitoring take measures to restore peace in tribal districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Shar Nawabshah From Government

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan