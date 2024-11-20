Hari Welfare Association Organizes Seminar To Mark Universal Children’s Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) organized a seminar to mark Universal Children’s day on Wednesday.
According to a press release, children from different schools in Benazirabad urged the district and provincial governments to invest funds and take extraordinary steps to protect their rights.
They sought survival, health, and education in the province especially in tribal areas where schools and health facilities and services do not exist thus, children become part and parcel of tribal gangs, which has fueled the tribal warfare.
Hundreds of children from different child rights clubs and schools were gathered and raised their challenges through tableaus, speeches and paintings.
Asadullah Dahri District health officer, Masood Ahmed Sehto District Edcuation officer (Primary), Riaz Ahmed Shar District Population welfare officer, Mir Hassan Brohi Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Shahzado Jiskani Director Sweet Home Nawabshah, Rafique Ahmed Buller Regional Director NADRA, Lal Chand Lohano, Zulfiqar Ali Khaskheli, Shahzad Ahmed, Talib Hussain Rind, Hakim Chandio and others also spoke.
Children demanded that the government of Sindh allocate more funds for building schools in rural areas, appoint female teachers, and initiate rigorous monitoring take measures to restore peace in tribal districts.
