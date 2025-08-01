Haripur administration steps up Dengue prevention efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Haripur district administration convened an important meeting and conducted field inspections in affected areas to curb the spread of Dengue

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Haripur district administration convened an important meeting and conducted field inspections in affected areas to curb the spread of Dengue.

The meeting, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi brought together key stakeholders including the focal person for Dengue Control.

The session focused on reviewing recent dengue cases reported across District Haripur and assessing potential risks. Participants were briefed on the urgency of the situation, and all relevant departments were directed to stay on high alert.

He stressed the need for robust monitoring systems and swift response mechanisms. Village Secretaries were instructed to collaborate closely with local elders to launch awareness drives and ensure the cleanliness of their respective areas to minimize mosquito breeding grounds.

After the meeting, the AC led a field visit to dengue-affected areas, particularly Darwesh and its surroundings. The team inspected nurseries, tyre shops, and construction sites common locations for stagnant water accumulation.