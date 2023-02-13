Haripur Bar Club organizes farewell in honour of transferred judges

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was organized in the honor of the judges transferred from Haripur District by the district bar club Haripur at District Bar Hall.

The transferred and promoted Sessions Judge Arbab Aziz, Additional Sessions Judge Asghar Ali, Senior Judge Tahira Zainab, Civil Judges Sahresh Rana, Faryal Ayaz and others while addressing the farewell ceremony said that appointments and transfers are part of the service, during the appointment in Haripur a very good time has been passed where besides senior lawyers junior lawyers have also shown expertise in law from whom one can learn a lot.

Sessions Judge Arbab Aziz said that we all have a wonderful time during our tenure in district Haripur and we have taken all possible measures for justice and supremacy of law for which the lawyers of Haripur pay tribute to them and pray for their success.

District and Sessions Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari, while admiring the performance of the outgoing judges expressed his best wishes for them and stated his gratitude for organizing the farewell ceremony in honor of the transferred judges on behalf of District Bar Haripur.