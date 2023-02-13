UrduPoint.com

Haripur Bar Club Organizes Farewell In Honour Of Transferred Judges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Haripur Bar Club organizes farewell in honour of transferred judges

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was organized in the honor of the judges transferred from Haripur District by the district bar club Haripur at District Bar Hall.

The transferred and promoted Sessions Judge Arbab Aziz, Additional Sessions Judge Asghar Ali, Senior Judge Tahira Zainab, Civil Judges Sahresh Rana, Faryal Ayaz and others while addressing the farewell ceremony said that appointments and transfers are part of the service, during the appointment in Haripur a very good time has been passed where besides senior lawyers junior lawyers have also shown expertise in law from whom one can learn a lot.

Sessions Judge Arbab Aziz said that we all have a wonderful time during our tenure in district Haripur and we have taken all possible measures for justice and supremacy of law for which the lawyers of Haripur pay tribute to them and pray for their success.

District and Sessions Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari, while admiring the performance of the outgoing judges expressed his best wishes for them and stated his gratitude for organizing the farewell ceremony in honor of the transferred judges on behalf of District Bar Haripur.

Related Topics

Lawyers Haripur All From Best

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 01 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 minutes ago
 Private sector needs to bring their potential to t ..

Private sector needs to bring their potential to the table to support government ..

21 minutes ago
 DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-b ..

DEWA, ENOC sign MoU to develop, operate hydrogen-based mobility pilot project

36 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sa ..

HBL PSL 8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi go on sale tomorrow

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches new recording studio to diversify communication with c ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.