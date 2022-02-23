Haripur becomes a new hub for sale of chemical coated strings, kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Despite a ban on metal and chemical coated kite-flying threads all over the country especially in Punjab the sale continues in Haripur city.

According to the details, owing to the unchecked chemical coated thread strings which is being used in kite flying endangering not only kite fliers' lives but also of other people.

Moreover, due to ban on kites and chemical thread strings in Punjab kite and thread string traders gather in Haripur and openly sell both items.

A large number of buyers from adjoining cities of Punjab can be seen in Haripur purchasing chemical coated thread and kites while kite flying is also continued all over Hazara division where young boys are busy on the rooftops and open places by using chemical coated thread.

Like previous years, many people have been injured during the current season by the metal and chemical coated thread in Hazara particularly in Haripur and Abbottabad city and many children have sustained injuries while flying the kites.

People have demanded from the district administration to strictly enforce the ban on chemical coated thread and kites in the Hazara division and arrest the people who are selling these items in the region and bring these elements before the court of law.