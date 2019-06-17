Haripur bypass would be opened shortly for vehicular traffic: Minister C&W

The newly constructed Haripur bypass completed at a cost of Rs4.5 billion would be opened for the vehicular traffic shortly, said the KP Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Community Center Shah Mohammad here Monday, he said that the KP Government has allocated Rs350 million for the City Bypass. The provincial cabinet has also approved Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) Economic Zone which would help eradicate poverty from the region.

Akbar Ayub stated that provincial PTI government is following the vision of Imran Khan and has started many mega projects in the province which have no precedence in the past.

He said that PTI would fulfill all the election promises made with the people at the time of general elections. He thanked the people of his constituency for reposing confidence in him for the second time in the July 2018 general elections. We would provide all basic facilities of life to the people of the constituency, he assured.