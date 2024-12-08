Open Menu

Haripur Celebrates International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Haripur celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Department of Social Welfare, Haripur, in collaboration with Nasreen Welfare Organization, on Sunday organized a major event to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2024.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including disabled children, their teachers, government officials, civil society representatives, and media personnel.

The event's theme, "Enhancing Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," resonated globally, emphasizing the importance of promoting inclusion and empowering people with disabilities.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Haripur was the chief guest at the ceremony, which featured recitations, musical performances, and motivational speeches. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to promoting inclusion, enhancing leadership, and building a sustainable future for all.

