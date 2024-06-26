Open Menu

Haripur Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Calls On Governor KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that peace is very important for the promotion of investment in the province and he is taking keen interest in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024)

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Syed Ahmed Jan Sikandar.

The Governor said that the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was badly affected due to the law and order situation. This is an attempt to draw the attention of the Center and other institutions to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor Kundi said that business development will be our first priority to connect our traders with the investors of Tajikistan.

He said that the connection between the universities, chambers and industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very important that would create employment opportunities to our new generation and will get industry and investors benefit from their skills.

On this occasion, the delegation of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry informed the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about their problems.

The Governor assured the delegation that their issues would be resolve on priority.

