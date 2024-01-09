Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

A large number delegation consisting of elders from Tehsil Khanpur of District Haripur called on the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Tuesday and apprised him of the public issues of urgent nature of the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A large number delegation consisting of elders from Tehsil Khanpur of District Haripur called on the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Tuesday and apprised him of the public issues of urgent nature of the area.

The issues were mostly related to the board of Revenue, Forest, education, Health and Galyat Development Authority. Provincial Caretaker Ministers Amir Nadeem Durrani, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and spokesperson to the Chief Minister Brig. (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi were also present on the occasion.

The notables made complaints against the officials of revenue staff for taking bribes in mutations, issuance of Fard and other service delivery matters.

The CM while taking notice directed the Anti Corruption Establishment to immediately register cases against the officials involved in corruption adding that elements found involved in corrupt practices would not be spared.

"Such officials will be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment", the chief minister remarked and further directed the divisional and deputy commissioners across the province to hold Khuli Kacharies to listen to the public issues and complaints related to revenue services.

He directed that all the commissioners and DCs should ensure surprise visits to the public service outlets in their respective divisions and Districts regularly; and a report of the same should be sent to the CM Secretariat.

He directed the revenue authorities to ensure that the computerization of land records and other routine activities are carried out side by side, and the mutation process should not be stopped at any cost due to the ongoing computerization process.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah maintained that there were complaints from all over the province regarding the computerization of land records, and directed the concerned authorities to identify flaws in the process and corrective measures be taken accordingly.

The CM maintained that computerization of land records had been initiated for the convenience and ease of the general public and it must achieve its desired results.

He said that all the issues related to Khana-e-Kasht and Khana-e-Milkiyat be resolved on a priority basis. The delegates also made a complaint that the Galyat Development Authority was unduly enforcing its By-laws in the rural residential areas and requested that such rural residential areas should be administered under the relevant Tehsil Municipal administrations.

In this regard, the chief minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare a case in line with the relevant rules and regulations for the consideration of the provincial cabinet.

The Chief Minister, on another complaint of the delegation, directed the quarters concerned to ensure the availability of staff in the schools and hospitals of the area.