Haripur district administration books 26 profiteers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Haripur district administration on Friday while taking notice of public complaints booked 26 shopkeepers and butchers for hoarding and profiteering.

According to the details, six consumers have registered their complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, social media and KP MARASTYAL mobile application about overcharging. Following the directives of Haripur DC, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II and Special Price Control Magistrate First Class inspected various shops in Fruit and Vegetable Market, during the inspection they found that the shopkeepers were overcharging the consumers.

Six shopkeepers were arrested and presented before the court of Special Price Control Magistrate First Class where they were imposed a fine and sent to jail for 5 days on account of profiteering and over charging.

In another drive of the district administration to control the overpricing of food items, Assistant Commissioner Haripur arrested seven butchers who were overcharging consumers extra Rs150 to 200 than the prescribed price list, later the butchers were sent to jail for 3 days and also imposed fine on them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II and Special Price Control Magistrate First Class inspected various shops at TIP Road, Railway Road and Post Office Road and found 13 shopkeepers guilty of overcharging on chicken and other food items.

The profiteers were imposed fines and later shifted to Jail for 3 days.