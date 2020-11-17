UrduPoint.com
Haripur DPSC Chairpersons, Hangu DPSC Vice Chairpersons Removed: Notification

Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department Tuesday notified that District Public Safety Commission (DPSC) Haripur Masoond ur Rehman and Vice Chairperson DPSC Hangu removed on completion of two-year contractual term.

It said that they were appointed as chairperson and vice chairperson under KP Police Act 2015, Section 56 for a two-year period and on completion of their services they were removed from the posts.

