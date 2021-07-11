UrduPoint.com
Haripur Drinking Water Scheme To Cost Rs.210mln, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan has said that clean drinking water to Haripur will be supplied from mega water supply scheme. The estimated cost of the scheme is Rs.210 million.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his short visit to Haripur on Sunday. He said that a German funded relief agency KFW has already started work on the project.

He said that that 30 kilometers long distribution and 60-62 kilometer main pipeline is being laid under the project, beside completion of the installation of six new drinking water tube-wells in urban areas of the city.

The provincial minister said that work to lay lines was in full swing that will help make the supply of clean drinking water possible to urban localities.

He said, the project will benefit 100% urban population.

Furthermore, he said that construction work on 3500 meters nullah and RCC Box Culvert had been completed to drain out rain water from both side of Hazara Highway. The project had Rs.70 million cost.

He said that the PTI government is focusing in giving relief and facilitation of common man and on the basis of performance will form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for third term and for second term in centre.

The provincial minister said that due to good policies and strategy, the country is registering improvement in all sectors and till coming general elections will fulfill electoral commitments and achievement of targets by 100% and will return to people with triumph.

