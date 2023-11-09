Haripur, Kohat chambers pledge to boost cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) visited the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two chambers.

On the occasion, the HCCI and KCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their cooperation in areas such as trade promotion, investment facilitation, and capacity building.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, KCCI President Arshad Hayat said that the visit would have far-reaching results and would allow the two chambers to benefit from each other's experiences.

He also expressed hope that the MOU would pave the way for increased trade and investment between Haripur and Kohat.

HCCI President Tayyab Swati said that consensus and unity were essential for the development of the industry and that the two chambers could achieve a lot through joint efforts. He invited the KCCI to visit Haripur and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Rashid Paracha, Syed Faiq Shah, Pir Kamran Shah, and Haji Shaheen from the KCCI, and Malik Safdar Zaman Shah and Sajid Naseem from the HCCI.