Haripur Police Arrests 5 Accused Of Triple Murder Case After Rejection Of BBA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Haripur police arrests 5 accused of triple murder case after rejection of BBA

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge II Haripur Monday rejected the Bail Before Arrest (BBA) petition of former Nazim Tahir Mahmood and four others in the famous triple murder case of village Doian.

Haripur police arrested all five accused from the court after the rejection of the BBA and shifted them to Central Jail Haripur.

According to police sources, the accused murdered three-person including two real brothers Afzal and Fazal Elahi sons of Abdullah and Usman son of Afzal while injured two real brothers Kamaran Afzal and Qasim Afzal on the dispute of land at village Doian Khalabat Haripur.

The injured Kamran Afzal filed a case against 13 people including former Nazim Tahir Mahmood, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Waheed sons of Ghulam Muhammad, Mani, Muhammad Shahbaz, Siraj sons of Muhammad Arshad, Master Naveed son of Muhammad Yousuf, Tariq and Arif son of Ghulam Muhammad for the killing of 3 persons in the village, the accused fled away after killing the opponents.

Former Nazim and four others got BBA from Additional Session Judge II Haripur on today's hearing the judge canceled the bail and police arrested them from the court.

