Haripur police arrests a car lifter, recovered two cars and seven motorcycles

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Haripur police Friday arrested a member of the car lifting gang Hamid Ali, recovered two cars and 7 motorcycles.

Earlier, during last week police arrested another car lifter Asmatullah and recovered 4 cars and three motorcycles, during the investigation Asmatullah disclosed about his other gang members including Hamid Ali resident of Mardan.

During two weeks, Haripur police recovered 6 cars and 10 motorcycles from car lifters and arrested two accused.

In district Haripur from last few months, the number of cars and motorcycle theft was increasing, while taking notice the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar formed an investigation team headed by SP Investigation Mujeeb ur Rehman comprising Additional SP Muhammad Ayaz, DSP Headquarters Amjad Hussain, DSP Investigation Javed Khan, SHO City police station and another police officer to probe the matter.

The investigation team after analyzing CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence arrested the main accused of car lifting Asmatuallh and recovered 4 cars and 3 motorcycles from his custody and on his identification, Haripur police arrested another car lifter Hamid Ali and recovered 2 cars and 7 motorcycles.