Haripur police arrests two accused of motorway robbery, recovers Rs 22.43m cash

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Haripur police on Wednesday arrested one more armed robber including the mastermind of the motorway robbery and recovered 23.43 million rupees, police parties have continued their search for the remaining two accused at different places to detain them.

This was disclosed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Aftab Abbasi while addressing a press conference here.

The DPO further said that five days ago, the accountants of Noble Steel Mills Hattar were carrying Rs. 22.5 million from Hattar by motorway in motor car number RIA-233 when a few armed men stopped the vehicle at gunpoint at some distance away from Hattar motorway interchange and fled with the cash car.

SP Investigation Haripur Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, DSP Khanpur Jamil-ur-Rehman and SHO Kot Najibullah Inspector Muhammad Arif rushed to the spot and got information from the crime scene cordoned off the boundaries of district Haripur and a police team was formed to pursue the vehicle, the DPO said.

Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that the police team found a car that was snatched and parked on the road side, police have started their investigation using modern techniques including CCTV camera footage and call data records of various people.

He disclosed that through CCTV footage, police traced a car number 9093 which was being used in the robbery. The car was owned by Shakeel Hussain son of Habib Shah resident of Mohalla Bhattian Hattar and police conducted operations to arrest the accused Shakeel Hussain at various places and held him along with a pistol.

The DPO said that during the initial investigation, Shakeel Ahmed confessed to the robbery along with his other accomplices, following the information police parties raided and arrested another accused Nabil Khan son of Anwar Khan resident of Bhattian Hattar and on the identification of the accused police recovered Rs. 23.43 million from different places, Police is also conducting operations to nab the remaining accused who would be arrested soon, he said.