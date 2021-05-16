Haripur police arrests violators of swimming ban and registers cases

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The local police of Haripur Sunday arrested several people for violating the ban on bathing and swimming in the lakes, ponds and waterfalls of district Haripur.

According to the details, during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr despite a ban on swimming under section 144 by the district administration Haripur hundreds of young man from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and other districts of KP, reached the waterfalls, lakes, ponds and rivers of Haripur to beat the heat of summer and enjoy the vacations.

Haripur police while enforcing the Coronavirus SOPs and ban under section 144 on swimming and bathing, arrested dozens of people who were found violating the SOPs and ban.

Police also registered cases against the violators under section 188.

Earlier, before Eid-ul-Fitr DC Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah imposed a ban on bathing and swimming under section 144 for the protection of precious human lives in the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus and restrict the people from taking baths and swimming in the streams, rivers, lakes and ponds including Ghazri Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake and Khanpur lake, River Indus, Bhari dam and Khabar Bara dam.

This order shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The Deputy Commissioner warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.