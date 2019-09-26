Haripur police bust four members mobile phone snatching gang

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Haripur police Thursday busted a four members gang involved in mobile phone snatching in the city and recovered mobile phones and motorcycle used in the crime.

From the last few months, mobile phone snatching was increased in Haripur where unknown motorcyclists started committed the crime, many people have registered their complaints in the city police station Haripur.

While taking the notice, the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur directed the DSP circle and City police station Haripur to start a probe and finally, they arrested a four-member gang which was allegedly involved in the mobile phone stanching. According to the police, the accused have confessed their crime.

City police have arrested four persons mobile snatching gang those were identified as Ehsan Ejaz son of Ejaz, Diniyal Sajid son of Sajid Mahmood, Zohaib Rafiqu son of Muhammad Rafique residents of Talkoar village and Abdul Haseeb son of Arshad Mahmood resident of Sarai Saleh Haripur and later they confessed their crime.

After identification of the accused, police recovered 16 snatched mobile phone and motorcycle used in the crime.

The city police have registered a case No. 977 against all four accused under section 34/379 and started a further investigation, police also claimed that some more facts of the robbery of mobile snatchers would be exposed.