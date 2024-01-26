Open Menu

Haripur Police Conduct Training Sessions For Security Personnel Ahead Of General Elections 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming general elections in 2024, the Haripur Police organized a comprehensive training session on Friday aimed at equipping police officers, youths, and female police officials who were assigned to security duties.

The sessions focused on imparting detailed briefings and instructions regarding the election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polling stations.

On the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Omar Khan, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to uphold peace and security during the electoral process. He emphasized the utilization of all available resources to ensure a safe environment.

Police officers and jawans deputed at polling stations were instructed to maintain alertness and vigilance throughout their duties. Special attention was directed towards monitoring any suspicious activities or individuals in the vicinity of polling stations.

Compliance with the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was highlighted as a crucial aspect of their responsibilities. 

The importance of maintaining law and order was underscored, with officers reminded of their duty to report any violations to the presiding and returning officers promptly.

