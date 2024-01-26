- Home
- Pakistan
- Haripur police conduct training sessions for security personnel ahead of general elections 2024
Haripur Police Conduct Training Sessions For Security Personnel Ahead Of General Elections 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 11:20 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming general elections in 2024, the Haripur Police organized a comprehensive training session on Friday aimed at equipping police officers, youths, and female police officials who were assigned to security duties.
The sessions focused on imparting detailed briefings and instructions regarding the election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polling stations.
On the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Omar Khan, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to uphold peace and security during the electoral process. He emphasized the utilization of all available resources to ensure a safe environment.
Police officers and jawans deputed at polling stations were instructed to maintain alertness and vigilance throughout their duties. Special attention was directed towards monitoring any suspicious activities or individuals in the vicinity of polling stations.
Compliance with the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was highlighted as a crucial aspect of their responsibilities.
The importance of maintaining law and order was underscored, with officers reminded of their duty to report any violations to the presiding and returning officers promptly.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today, amid shutdown in IIOJK17 minutes ago
-
Shahera expresses condolence over demise of senior journalist17 minutes ago
-
46 children died of pneumonia in three hospitals in city so far27 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held during police encounter27 minutes ago
-
2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi47 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukat47 minutes ago
-
Injured teenager succumbed to injuries47 minutes ago
-
3 injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
Several injured in Metro bus-coaster collision in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler held, hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
Qawwali evening at Pakistan's France embassy mesmerises audience3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president3 hours ago