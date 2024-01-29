Open Menu

Haripur Police Conducts Training Session For Security Personnel Ahead Of General Elections 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) For the preparation of the upcoming General Elections 2024, Haripur police Monday organized a comprehensive training session for the officials assigned to election security duties across various departments.

The training session was led by the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan facilitated.

The participants were briefed on the code of conduct and security measures essential for ensuring the integrity of polling stations and safeguarding the welfare of polling staff.

DPO Haripur Muhammad Umar Khan while addressing the participants, reiterated the commitment of the Haripur police to implement robust security arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the directives outlined by the Election Commission to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.

