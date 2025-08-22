- Home
Haripur Police Continue Crackdown Against Drug Dealers, Confiscate Huge Quantity Of Narcotics
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In line with the vision of District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan, for a drug-free district campaign, police operations against drug peddlers are continuing with full momentum. During the latest crackdown, five drug dealers were arrested, and from their possession 15 kilograms and 748 grams of hashish, 800 grams of heroin, and 170 grams of ice drug were recovered.
According to police reports, SHO Sarai Saleh Police Station, Ejaz Ali, along with his team, arrested Tahir, son of Muhammad Ilyas, resident of Mera Ali Khan, and recovered 8 kilograms and 493 grams of hashish along with 45 grams of ice. Similarly, SHO Khalabat Police Station, Siddiq Shah, and his team apprehended Hassan, son of Haji Abdullah, a resident of Camp No. 16, and seized 4 kilograms and 750 grams of hashish.
In another operation, SHO City Police Station, Rizwan Khan, arrested Zeeshan Shah, son of Akhtar Shah, resident of Mohallah Syedan, Malukyar, and recovered 800 grams of heroin and 125 grams of ice. The City Police also arrested Muhammad Sabir, son of Khan Dullah, resident of Darwaish, and confiscated 1 kilogram and 145 grams of hashish from him. Meanwhile, SHO Ghazi Police Station, Shehryar Khan, led a raid that resulted in the arrest of Shoaib Khan, son of Faqdi Zaman, resident of Peepalallah, Ghazi, from whom 1 kilogram and 360 grams of hashish were recovered.
Police officials confirmed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused, and further investigations are underway as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.
