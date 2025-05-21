Open Menu

Haripur Police Cracks Down On Drug Peddlers, Recovers Over 8 Kg Of Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:36 PM

Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish

The Haripur Police have launched a major crackdown on drug peddlers on Wednesday, recovering over 8 kilograms of hashish and arresting several suspects in a series of operations

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Haripur Police have launched a major crackdown on drug peddlers on Wednesday, recovering over 8 kilograms of hashish and arresting several suspects in a series of operations.

According to police sources, the police recovered a total of over 8 kg of hashish, including 470 grams of hashish and 70 grams of ice from one suspect, 3 kg 630 grams of hashish from another and 1 kg 530 grams of hashish from a third.

Three drug peddlers, Matin Haider, Abdul Rehman and Saeed-ur-Rehman were arrested by the police teams from different police stations in Haripur.

The operations were carried out under the leadership of DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, following special instructions from IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DIG Hazara.

FIRs have been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigations are underway.

The Haripur Police's crackdown on drug peddlers reflects their commitment to combating the menace of narcotics in the region.

APP/mfz/378

Recent Stories

Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 agai ..

Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I

2 minutes ago
 Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recov ..

Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terr ..

AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act

2 minutes ago
 PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on prom ..

PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

2 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terroris ..

Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terrorism: State Minister for Interior ..

2 minutes ago
 Ulema conference held to promote national unity & ..

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..

26 minutes ago
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Kh ..

PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

26 minutes ago
 Court indicts accused in case relating to killing ..

Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel

26 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

26 minutes ago
 National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on po ..

National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization

27 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security m ..

Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters

28 minutes ago
 RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on prom ..

RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan