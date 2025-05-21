Haripur Police Cracks Down On Drug Peddlers, Recovers Over 8 Kg Of Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:36 PM
The Haripur Police have launched a major crackdown on drug peddlers on Wednesday, recovering over 8 kilograms of hashish and arresting several suspects in a series of operations
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Haripur Police have launched a major crackdown on drug peddlers on Wednesday, recovering over 8 kilograms of hashish and arresting several suspects in a series of operations.
According to police sources, the police recovered a total of over 8 kg of hashish, including 470 grams of hashish and 70 grams of ice from one suspect, 3 kg 630 grams of hashish from another and 1 kg 530 grams of hashish from a third.
Three drug peddlers, Matin Haider, Abdul Rehman and Saeed-ur-Rehman were arrested by the police teams from different police stations in Haripur.
The operations were carried out under the leadership of DPO Haripur Farhan Khan, following special instructions from IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DIG Hazara.
FIRs have been registered against the arrested suspects and further investigations are underway.
The Haripur Police's crackdown on drug peddlers reflects their commitment to combating the menace of narcotics in the region.
APP/mfz/378
