Haripur Police Ensures Fool Proof Security For Polio Teams By Deputing 1100 Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen

Haripur Police on Tuesday took comprehensive security measures to safeguard the polio teams during the upcoming polio eradication campaign in the district and deputed over 1100 policemen and lady police officers dedicated to security duties

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Haripur Police on Tuesday took comprehensive security measures to safeguard the polio teams during the upcoming polio eradication campaign in the district and deputed over 1100 policemen and lady police officers dedicated to security duties.

Anti polio drive scheduled to run from March 5 to March 9 under strict security arrangements. SDPOs and SHOs are personally supervising security arrangements, ensuring thorough coverage. Snap-checking at entry and exit points, as well as key thoroughfares, further fortifies security measures.

DPO Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, is personally overseeing all security arrangements for the polio campaign, emphasizing vigilance and diligence among police officers and personnel during duty hours.

In a public message by the district administration, citizens are urged to administer anti-polio drops to their children. Police officers and personnel engaged in security duties alongside polio teams are encouraged to collaborate effectively to safeguard society from diseases like polio.

