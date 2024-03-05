- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen
Haripur Police Ensures Fool Proof Security For Polio Teams By Deputing 1100 Policemen
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Haripur Police on Tuesday took comprehensive security measures to safeguard the polio teams during the upcoming polio eradication campaign in the district and deputed over 1100 policemen and lady police officers dedicated to security duties
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Haripur Police on Tuesday took comprehensive security measures to safeguard the polio teams during the upcoming polio eradication campaign in the district and deputed over 1100 policemen and lady police officers dedicated to security duties.
Anti polio drive scheduled to run from March 5 to March 9 under strict security arrangements. SDPOs and SHOs are personally supervising security arrangements, ensuring thorough coverage. Snap-checking at entry and exit points, as well as key thoroughfares, further fortifies security measures.
DPO Haripur, Mohammad Umar Khan, is personally overseeing all security arrangements for the polio campaign, emphasizing vigilance and diligence among police officers and personnel during duty hours.
In a public message by the district administration, citizens are urged to administer anti-polio drops to their children. Police officers and personnel engaged in security duties alongside polio teams are encouraged to collaborate effectively to safeguard society from diseases like polio.
Recent Stories
Clean Punjab campaign underway
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA
KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free
Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February
World stocks wobble over China growth target
Volunteer Telenor employees visit SOS village
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway8 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf8 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA8 minutes ago
-
KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free8 minutes ago
-
Volunteer Telenor employees visit SOS village11 minutes ago
-
Japan provides grant to for development projects in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat reaffirms call for complete strike on Modi’s visit to IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions2 hours ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts2 hours ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk2 hours ago
-
Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers2 hours ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism2 hours ago