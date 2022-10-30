UrduPoint.com

Haripur Police, NET Arrest 4 Drug Smugglers In Joint Operation

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Haripur police, NET arrest 4 drug smugglers in joint operation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Haripur police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), during a joint operation against drug smugglers and paddlers, seized 3.195 kg charas, and 197 grams of ice drug while taking four accused into custody.

According to police sources, during the last 24 hours, Haripur police and NET jointly started an operation against drug smugglers arrested four smugglers and recovered huge quantities of drugs and liquor.

Haripur police, following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) SDPO circle headquarters Fida Khan, formed a raiding team headed by SHO City Police Station Haripur Inspector Muhammad Arif Khan, police team and NET recovered 10 liters of liquor, 3.

195 KG charas and 197 grams of ice drug (crystal methamphetamine).

The NET team arrested drug paddler Allaudin son of Mohayadin resident of Mohallah Soha and recovered 2.2 kg charas, Shahryar son of Sher Yar resident of Pandak arrested along with 105 grams of ice, Akhtar Nawaz son of Fazal Elahi resident of Mohallah Soha along with 10 liters of liquor arrested.

In another anti-narcotics operation headed by the SDPO Khanpur Jameel-ur-Rehman and arrested drug smuggler Nasir Zaman son of Rukan Zaman and recovered 1.175 kg charas. Police also registered cases against four drug smugglers and paddlers under the anti-narcotics act.

