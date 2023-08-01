Haripur police observe Police Martyrs' Week honoring invaluable sacrifices

Like other parts of the province, to pay homage to the invaluable sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Police Martyrs' Week was observed with utmost respect and dedication in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the province, to pay homage to the invaluable sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Police Martyrs' Week was observed with utmost respect and dedication in Haripur.

The week-long commemoration was in accordance with the directives of Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, and Deputy Inspector General Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, led a meeting with the families of Haripur Police martyrs to express gratitude and solidarity.

The meeting was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police U.T. Mohammad Talha, DSP Headquarters Muhammad Sajjad, Javed Kakar Chairman DRC, and several other officers.

During the meeting, DPO Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, personally inquired about the issues faced by the families of the martyrs and promptly issued instructions to the relevant officers to ensure the resolution of their concerns.

Speaking to the families, DPO Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan, lauded the remarkable sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel.

He emphasized that from the Inspector General to the constables, these brave individuals have laid down their lives for the establishment of peace and security, leaving an indelible mark in history.

DPO Haripur extended his assurance to the families, stating that they can approach his office or the offices of other officers at any time if they face any challenges or require support.

He reiterated that the doors of his and other officers' offices are always open to address their needs. As a tribute to the elevated ranks of the martyred police officers, a special prayer was offered during the meeting.