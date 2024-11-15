Open Menu

Haripur Press Club Election Schedule Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Haripur press club election schedule announced

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The schedule for the upcoming elections of the Haripur Press Club has been officially announced by the Chairman of the Election Tribunal, Regional Information Officer Ikramullah Saeed, following the directives of the Labour Court, Haripur.

According to the announced schedule, the election process has been commenced today (Friday) with the filling of nomination forms.

The forms will be accepted between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The verification of these forms and the preparation of the final list of candidates will be completed by 4:00 p.m.on the same day.

Polling for the elections will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m at the Haripur Press Club building.

The results of the elections will be declared later that same day.

The elections will be held for the following positions within the Press Club: President, General Secretary, Senior Vice President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary, Information Secretary, and Office Secretary.

The Election Tribunal has been formed under the orders of the Labour Court, Haripur. It will be headed by the Regional Information Officer/Deputy Director, with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Haripur and the President of the District Bar Association, Haripur, serving as members.

Former President of the Abbottabad Press Club, Sardar Naveed Alam, and lawyer Malik Jibran Azmat will act as observers to oversee the election process and ensure transparency.

