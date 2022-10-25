Haripur rape convict sent to jail for 20 years

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Haripur Asghar Ali Tuesday sent a convicted to jail for 20 years after he was proven guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl at Haripur and a fine of one million has also been imposed on him.

According to the verdict, the convicted Sohail was sentenced to 20 years of jail and imposed one million rupees fine in two cases where in the first case under section 377/B the accused was awarded 15 years of jail and one million rupees fine while in the second case under section 53 of Child Protection Act the accused was sentenced 5 years jail.

After the court verdict, the plaintiff's lawyer and PPP leader Gulnaz Rasheed Advocate while talking to the media said that the court's decision against a heinous crime of child abuse would play a vital role in the protection of our children and save society.

She further said that for eradicating this crime, we have been working for the last few years and the honorable court has given a much-needed verdict in favour of the victim which would also discourage others from committing such a crime.